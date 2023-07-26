Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Angara pushes Tatak Pinoy products: Sen. Sonny Angara holds the 4th public hearing on the proposed Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act or Senate Bill No. 2218 expressing optimism that the bill would address the challenges and bridge the gaps in the productive capabilities of local enterprises. During Wednesday’s hearing July 26, 2023 of the Committee on Finance, Angara said he would like hear from the resource persons their experiences and challenges in their specific industries. “Maybe you can relay to us some of the challenges you’ve faced and some of the positive constraints in view of producing more value added, sophisticated and complex products,” Angara said. Angara wanted to mandate government agencies to collaborate with the private sector, including the academe and civil society, to formulate, finance, implement, monitor and evaluate a comprehensive strategy—involving plans, programs, projects, and policies - focused on the expansion and diversification of the productive capabilities of local enterprises. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)