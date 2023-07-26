Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Incentives for local enterprises: Sen. Nancy S. Binay backs the incentives for local enterprises as she expresses her full support to Senate Bill No. 2218 or the proposed Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act. During Wednesday’s public hearing July 26, 2023 of the Committee on Finance, Binay cited the importance of government support and incentives to local manufacturers. Binay also asked the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) about the existence of a study and a road map for local enterprises and complex sectors of the economy. “Maybe local producers failed to receive incentives to go into that type of business…Do you have a study or a road map, like for example, a car manufacturing company that says that we lack this type of products or this type of industry?” Binay asked. In response, Board of Investments (BOI) supervising investments specialist Dino John Recto said the government has already a road map and that the BOI is continuously updating it. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)