Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Addressing youth unemployment: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada chairs the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development public hearing on the proposed revision of the National Apprenticeship Program, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Estrada highlighted that youth unemployment has become a significant concern for the government, necessitating focused and intensive measures to enhance the employability of the youth. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)