Photo Release

July 26, 2023 National Apprenticeship Program Act: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., attending a public hearing on several proposals to strengthen apprenticeship training in the country Wednesday, July 26, 2023, says the measures seek to promote full employment of the Filipino youth through training and development. He said the passage of the National Apprenticeship Program Act into law would give the youth the opportunity to experience real working conditions, including work dynamics under a supervised setup. “We are about to discuss several bills with the same noble intention – to help our youth gain more relevant skills and experiences which are necessary to be more effective members of the country’s workforce. We hope that through this measure, we will be able to break down the misconception of lack of experience which is usually attached to young age,” Revilla said. Revilla is the author of Senate Bill No. 1513 or the Revised National Apprenticeship Program Act of 2022. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)