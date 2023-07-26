Photo Release

July 26, 2023 BJMP soon to manage provincial jails: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa wants the provincial and sub-provincial jails to be transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). During Wednesday’s plenary session, July 26, 2023, Dela Rosa sponsored Senate Bill No. 2352 (Jail Integration Act) under Committee Report No. 97 which seeks to provide uniform standards and policies in the administration of jails and the safekeeping of persons deprived of liberty by placing the management of local jails into a single authority. “By turning over the provincial and sub-provincial jails under the jurisdiction of the BJMP, we shall be giving more freedom to our provincial governments to direct their resources in accordance with their respective priorities,” Dela Rosa said in his sponsorship speech. “Most of the provincial governments in our country are pushing for the enactment of this measure. They are willing to transfer the current provincial jail properties in accordance with the existing laws,” Dela Rosa pointed out. “No one will be left behind, that is the assurance I will give,” he added. Dela Rosa said there will be a three-year transition period and employees will be automatically absorbed. (Senate PRIB photos)