Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Senate adopts reso creating panel on maritime zones: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsors Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 76, creating Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. In his sponsorship speech, Villanueva stressed that territorial integrity is an important part of the international order. The committee will focus and have jurisdiction “to study, hear, and inquire into all matters relating to archipelagic baselines, maritime zones, archipelagic sea lanes, and other matters incidental thereto.” The subject matter, he said, was discussed intensively and the consensus was to come up with the resolution. “Clearly defining our maritime boundaries will not only protect our interests, resources, and people, but will also preclude any unwarranted dispute with outer nations involving such areas,” Villanueva said. With no further interpellation, the resolution was adopted Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)