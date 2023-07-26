Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Uphold our rights: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her appreciation to Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros for filing a Senate resolution urging the Philippine government through the Department of Foreign Affairs to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly calling on China to stop its harassment of Philippine vessels within the West Philippine Sea. Legarda said she agrees that the country must exercise its rights within its exclusive economic zone, protect the Filipino fishermen and fight for the freedom of navigation. “We simply have to perhaps improve or enhance the strategy and wordings (of the resolution) so that we can have the majority vote assuming it is intended for adoption by the body,” Legarda said Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)