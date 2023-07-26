Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Tread slowly on WPS issue: Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 appeals to his colleagues to “tread carefully and get the right information” before passing a measure urging the Philippine government to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) calling on China to stop its harassment of Philippine vessels within the West Philippine Sea. Cayetano said the body should fully take the matter up in the committee, hold daily hearings for two weeks if needed, and listen to briefings from think tanks in Southeast Asia. “Because history has proven that the UNGA is for consensus, it is not for highly-contentious issues like this. It may work, it may not work. My last point is, it’s so important that if we don’t get all the information, study it well and maybe, help the Department of Foreign Affairs craft the resolution itself, if that is our decision, it may turn out to be negative to us later on,” Cayetano said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)