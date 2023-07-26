Photo Release

July 26, 2023 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights hurdles 2nd Reading: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III introduces additional amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1806 or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and Obligations Act Wednesday, July 26, 2023. SBN 1806 was approved on second reading during the session last Tuesday, but Sen. Win Gatchalian, sponsor of the measure, moved for the reconsideration of the bill in order to reopen the period of amendments. The proposed measure seeks to create the Office of the National Taxpayers Advocate, an autonomous office attached to the Department of Justice.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)