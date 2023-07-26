Photo Release

July 26, 2023 DFA should press WPS issue before UNGA: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly to call on China to stop its harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and uphold the country's integrity over its territorial waters. During the plenary session Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Tulfo said that Filipino military personnel and fishermen in the WPS still experience continued intimidation and aggression from Chinese militia. "The Chinese harassment towards Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea should stop now. It is high time that the Philippine Government exert all efforts to ensure that China will recognize the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration Ruling and other international laws such as the UNCLOS," Tulfo added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)