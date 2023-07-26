Photo Release



Cayetano Calls for United Palace - Senate Stand to Counter Chinese Harassment in WPS: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday joined his colleagues in the Senate in expressing outrage against China’s harassment of Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea but urged the body to tread carefully on the issue so as not to weaken the country in front of the international community.

Cayetano made the call as the Senate tackled Proposed Senate Resolution No. 659 which seeks to urge the Philippine Government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) calling on China to stop its harassment of Philippine vessels within the West Philippine Sea.