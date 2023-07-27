Photo Release

July 27, 2023 Standing firm against China: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri vows to protect the interest of the Filipino people amid the continuous incursion of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). In his co-sponsorship speech during Wednesday’s plenary session, July 26, 2023, Zubiri described China’s incursion in the WPS and the harassment of Filipino fisherfolk as reprehensible and completely illogical. The Senate President urged the Department of Foreign Affairs to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) calling on China to stop their harassment. “Should we successfully pass a resolution before the UNGA, we will in effect be solidifying international support for the sovereignty of the Philippines, and putting pressure on China to keep their military and political activities outside of our Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf,” Zubiri said. He also reiterated his full support to the men and women of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard by asking his colleague to allocate more funds to beef up the country’s naval fleet and Armed Forces. “I just want to salute all the men and women of our Navy, our Air Force, our military, especially the Coast Guard who serve as our eyes in the WPS and standing firm against the Chinese aggression,” Zubiri said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB).