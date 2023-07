Photo Release

July 27, 2023 Pasay City: The enactment of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program (Senate Bill No. 1604), which Senator Win Gatchalian filed and sponsored, will be crucial in accelerating learning recovery, a top priority of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. 's education agenda. 26 Jul 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN