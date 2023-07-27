Photo Release

July 27, 2023 Jinggoy seeks Senate commendation for cue masters Johann Chua and James Aranas: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 695 seeking to commend and congratulate James Aranas and Johann Chua for securing the country's historic fourth World Cup of Pool title, the most for any country, in Lugo, Spain early this month. Their impressive achievement on the international sports stage, which brought immense honor and pride to the country, as well as their masterful display of technical skill, unparalleled teamwork, and fortitude against formidable opponents, are feats worthy of recognition from the Senate, Estrada said. (Senate PRIB/ Joseph Vidal)