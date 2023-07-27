Photo Release



Enhancing disaster preparedness: Cayetano calls for S&T and innovation grounded in core values. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday urged the use of science and technology and innovation, partnered with the right values, in the country’s programs and projects for disaster preparedness.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Cayetano emphasized this point during the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 27 of "HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management 2023 Luzon Leg" where he addressed disaster preparedness stakeholders and officials.