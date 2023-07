Photo Release

July 27, 2023 Ways and Means panel resumes TWG meeting: The Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Sen. Win Gatchalian, resumes its technical working group meeting on various measures imposing a 12 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on Digital Transactions Thursday, July 27, 2023. The proposed bills would help plug the tax gaps so that digital service providers outside of the Philippines will be mandated to also pay VAT on the services that they provide. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)