Photo Release

July 28, 2023 Jinggoy crosses party lines to stand for PH interest in WPS: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada stands in solidarity with Sen. Risa Hontiveros in calling on the community of nations to halt China's ongoing harassment and bullying in the West Philippine Sea. "The Philippines won against China. It is a message that should be reiterated time and again, at every opportunity, including at the august chamber of the United Nations General Assembly," Estrada stated in a speech during Wednesday's plenary session, July 26, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)