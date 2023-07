Photo Release

July 30, 2023 "I am immensely proud of the Philippines": "Salamat sa suporta ng ating mga kababayan dito sa stadium, and to those watching online and from their homes. The players felt the love." Senator Pia S. Cayetano on the historic stint of the Philippine women's team at the FIFA Women's World Cup. ***** Video taken by Senator Pia S. Cayetano from Eden Park in Auckland: "It's like we won based on the loud cheers of the Pinoy crowd for the Filipinas!"