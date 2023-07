Photo Release

July 31, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian raised concerns over the employment status of child development workers (CDWs) in the Philippines, revealing that only 11% or 8,739 of the 78,893 CDWs nationwide hold permanent positions, according to data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). 31 Jul. 23 Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN