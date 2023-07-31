Photo Release

July 31, 2023 Foreign language elective courses in higher education curriculum: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says foreign language other than English should be offered as an elective course in all higher education institutions in the country to help prepare students in linguistically and culturally diverse workplaces. “This will make the Filipino students adequately equipped to be 21st-century learners. They would be able to connect with the world and be more globally competitive in their future workplaces,” Estrada said in filing Senate Bill No. 2341. (Senate PRIB / Joseph Vidal)