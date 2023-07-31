Photo Release



New facilities inagurated in East Avenue Medical Center: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go witnessed on Friday, July 28, the inauguration of several newly constructed health infrastructures at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) compound in Quezon City, including the Outpatient Department and Ambulatory Care Surgery, One Pinas Facility, Women’s Wellness Center, and CERID Negative Pressure Rooms.

Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his unwavering dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure throughout the country. Furthermore, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go continues to push for continued funding for hospital facilities enhancements to improve services in public hospitals similar to those inaugurated in EAMC.