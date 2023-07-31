Photo Release

July 31, 2023 Senate adopts reso recognizing enduring friendship with Japan: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (8th from left) presents a copy of adopted Senate Resolution No. 77 to Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPFL) chairman Moriyama Hiroshi (7th from left) Monday, July 31, 2023. The resolution expresses the sense of the Senate in celebrating the friendship between Japan and the Philippines, especially with the Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPL) under the leadership of Hiroshi. The resolution was sponsored by Zubiri and introduced by all senators. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)