Photo Release

July 31, 2023 Senate celebrates 67 years of friendship with Japan: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors Senate Resolution No. 703, expressing the sense of the Senate in celebrating the friendship between Japan and the Philippines, especially with the Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPL) under the leadership of Moriyama Hiroshi Monday, July 31, 2023. The resolution was unanimously adopted by senators. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)