Photo Release

July 31, 2023 Tolentino helps improve automatic income classification of LGUs bill: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino participates in the fine-tuning of Senate Bill No. 2165, a bill seeking to institutionalize the automatic income classification of provinces, cities and municipalities. During the plenary session, Monday, July 31, 2023, Tolentino, who was a former mayor of Tagaytay City, assists Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito (the main author and sponsor of SBN 2165) and Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, in ensuring that provisions authorizing the Secretary of Finance to review, change or revise income reclassifications of local government units, may not fall under the 'undue delegation of legislative powers' principle – as to avoid any future challenges to its constitutionality. "If the proponent (Ejercito) here will agree to taper or to remove the provision authorizing the Secretary of Finance, is there any alternative provision that the Minority Leader can propose to enable the author to fully have his intention executed here?" Tolentino asked. Pimentel answered that if the concept to give the abovementioned powers to the Finance Secretary is taken out, the bill will already be "workable and perfect." (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)