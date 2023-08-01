Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Senate meeting with Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League: “Constant dialogue is key to great diplomacy.” SP Migz Zubiri heads Senate meeting with Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPFL), led by President Moriyama Hiroshi, to discuss stronger interparliamentary cooperation on trade, security and defense, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. This marks the first time in nine years that the JPPFL has come to the Philippines for an official parliamentary visit. [L-R] Amb. Koshikawa Kazuhiko, Hon. Aoyama Yamato, Hon. Miyauchi Hideko, Hon. Otsuka Taku, Hon. Okuno Shinsuke, Hon. Moriyama Hiroshi, Senate President Migz Zubiri, Sen. Imee Marcos, Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Grace Poe, Sen. Mark Villar, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, Sen. JV Ejercito, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Amb. Mylene Garcia Albano.