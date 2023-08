Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Pasay City: The Senate has given its final approval to the proposed Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights and Obligations (TBORO), a significant step towards empowering and protecting taxpayers’ interests. Senator Win Gatchalian, who championed this legislation, believes it will not only benefit taxpayers but also bolster the government’s revenue collection efforts. 25 Jul. 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN