Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Mandatory insurance for LGUs' buildings, structures: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito wants a mandatory insurance coverage for all buildings and structures owned by the local government units (LGUs). During Tuesday’s public hearing, August 1, 2023, of the Committee on Local Government, Ejercito, chairperson of the committee and author of Senate Bill No, 1635, said the bill mandates LGUs to insure their buildings and structures under their responsibility. The bill also requires the submission of list of all buildings and structures owned by LGUs for property insurance valuation. “In times of calamity and disaster, our LGUs are often caught unprepared, impeding prompt recovery measures. Embracing insurance coverage can offer numerous advantages, including risk reduction, financial protection, and enhanced disaster resilience,” Ejercito said. “It is incumbent upon us to develop sustainable strategies that render our communities more resilient in the face of adversity,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)