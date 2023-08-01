Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Specify Tech-Voc training designed to help rehabbed drug users: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, discussing at least 24 Senate and House bills, focused on educational reforms seeking to improve the quality of education available to all Filipinos. One of the first items in the agenda Tuesday, August 1, 2023, was a bill proposing to institutionalize a Technical-Vocational Education, Training and Livelihood Program designed specifically for former drug dependents. However, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) clarified that apart from the agency giving priority to former drug dependents to enroll in their existing programs, there is no TESDA program that is designed specifically for them. Escudero, therefore, ordered that the bills be studied further in a Technical Working Group and to take into account the Memoranda of Agreements and Understanding from the Dangerous Drugs Board, Department of Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education and TESDA that expressed support for the need of specific training or livelihood programs for former drug dependents. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)