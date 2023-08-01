Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Restoring trust to police force: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Tuesday’s public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, August 1, 2023, on the alleged inhumane, violent and highly irregular acts perpetrated by the police against Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental Mayor Samson Dumanjug, wants the truth behind the incident to unravel. Revilla stressed that the hearing does not intend to put the police force in bad light, but instead restore trust in the police. “Through this hearing, with the help of our hard-working chairman, the real story behind social media posts and videos will be revealed. When the truth prevails, so shall justice be served,” Revilla said in mixed Filipino and English. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)