Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Gatchalian scrutinizes delayed gov’t projects: Sen. Win Gatchalian, co-chairperson of the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (COCODA), asks the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to explain why the government loan availment rate is only around 63 percent - an indication of delayed government projects. During the second COCODA hearing, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Gatchalian pointed out that multilateral development banks penalize the borrower, in this case the government, if the loan is not 100 percent withdrawn. “So, how come it is only 63 percent? Loans are available but only 63 percent are availed?” Gatchalian asked. In response, NEDA Assistant Secretary Jonathan Uy said the implementation of government projects had been impacted by the pandemic, given the mobility restrictions. He said the Department of Transportation had the largest backlog of loan availment worth US$2 billion. This represents 53 percent of the total backlog of US$3.97 billion, according to the NEDA official. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)