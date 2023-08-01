Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Dela Rosa opens probe on Misamis Occidental Mayor’s ‘forceful’ eviction: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over the public inquiry on the allegedly inhumane and irregular acts done by police officers and unknown individuals against Mayor Samson Dumanjug of Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental. Dela Rosa assured all parties concerned that the committee does not intend to pass judgment or impose punishment, but to ferret out the truth and come up with recommendations. “There are more than two sides to every story. There is a third side – the complete and unfiltered truth – which is what we hope to unearth in today’s hearing,” Dela Rosa said Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)