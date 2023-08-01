Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Delay in DAR flagship project: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III expresses his disappointment over the delay in the rollout of the Department of Agrarian Reforms' (DAR) Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project. As the Congressional Oversight Commitee on the Official Development Assistance inquired into the status of current ODA projects on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, government economic and finance managers said the DAR's Project SPLIT, funded through a loan from the World Bank, was "behind schedule" due to "continuous, significant delays" in procurement, as well as the low turnout of applicants in its hiring of information technology (IT) personnel for the creation of a centralized Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) Management System. Pimentel said the delay could affect the implementation of the recently-enacted Republic Act No. 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which would condone some P57.6 billion of debt resulting from the award of lands to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs). "I'm disappointed to see the SPLIT Project in the list of delayed projects, when it's a flagship project of the DAR," Pimentel said in mixed English and Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)