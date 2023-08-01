Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Villar hails 11 empowered youth groups for their poverty alleviation initiatives: Recognizing their initiatives to help ward off poverty, 11 youth groups were awarded in the 6th Villar SiPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge. In photo are this year's winner together with the Villar family. Standing from L-R: Senator Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Senator Cynthia Villar, Former Senate President Manny Villar and Vistaland President and CEO Paolo Villar. Seated from L-R : Charena Mae Tabigue,Luyungan Kauyagan Inc.; Sweetzil Gliz Langgamin, Ubojan Young Dreamers 4H Club; Mei Del Rosario Cahigas,White Light Creative Productions, Inc.; Allen Paul Santos,Eden Youth Association; Mr. John Mark Mariano,4H Yogad Kan Balada Divinan; Doc. John Mauro Manuel, I-SAVED; Carr Angelo Paladin,PCCI NCR Youth Ambassadors; Raxiey Adolfo Surigao,Youth Convergence; Jose Rey Chua,Cagapa 4H Club; Christian De Leon,Banda San Jose Jr. and Airon Sire C. Adan,Gintong Tamaraw Artist Association.

Villar itinampok ang 11 empowered youth groups sa kanilang pagsisikap na mabawasan ang kahirapan: Bilang pagkilala sa kanilang pagsisikap para masupil ang kahirapan sa kabila ng maraming hamon, 11 youth groups ang kinilala sa 6th Villar SiPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge. Nasa larawan ang Villar family kasama ang mga nagwagi ngayong taon. Standing from L-R : Senator Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Senator Cynthia Villar, Former Senate President Manny Villar and Vistaland President and CEO Paolo Villar. Seated from L-R : Charena Mae Tabigue,Luyungan Kauyagan Inc.; Sweetzil Gliz Langgamin, Ubojan Young Dreamers 4H Club; Mei Del Rosario Cahigas,White Light Creative Productions, Inc.; Allen Paul Santos,Eden Youth Association; Mr. John Mark Mariano,4H Yogad Kan Balada Divinan; Doc. John Mauro Manuel, I-SAVED; Carr Angelo Paladin,PCCI NCR Youth Ambassadors; Raxiey Adolfo Surigao,Youth Convergence; Jose Rey Chua,Cagapa 4H Club; Christian De Leon,Banda San Jose Jr. and Airon Sire C. Adan,Gintong Tamaraw Artist Association.