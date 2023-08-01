Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Jinggoy’s anti-piracy bill receives boost from leading PH media and entertainment industry players: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada (middle) gets the backing of Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) and the Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) in pushing for the enactment of his Senate Bill No. 2150 which seeks to amend the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, a measure that will pave for the blocking of websites with pirated content. AVIA, the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific, and CAP which oversees the anti-piracy operations of AVIA and its members, have been soliciting the support of Estrada’s colleagues to back the legislation of his SB 2150. From left, AVIA-CAP General Manager Matthew Cheetham, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto, CitizenWatch Philippines convenor Orlando Oxales, Stratbase Director for Public Affairs and Government Relations Lloyd Ian Zaragoza and Jil Go, head of KROMA, Globe’s Tradigital Channels Business. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)