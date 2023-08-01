Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Making those responsible accountable: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses hope that the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs will be able to ascertain whether inhumane, violent, and highly irregular acts were committed by members of the Philippine National Police and other unknown individuals against Mayor Samson Dumanjug of Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental. “I hope that we will be able to uncover the truth and determine if any illegal acts were committed, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable," Estrada stated during the committee inquiry Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)