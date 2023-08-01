Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Penalizing violations of constitutional provision on religious freedom: Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs chairperson Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla seeks penalties against those who violate the constitutional guarantee for religious freedom Tuesday, August 1, 2023. During the Committee on Justice and Human Rights' hearing on the proposed Magna Carta on Religious Freedom Act, Padilla observed that while court decisions and government circulars often rule in favor of the right to freedom of religion, there is no penalty for those who violate it. "What are the penalties for those who disrespect other people's faith?" Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)