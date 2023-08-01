Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Finding out the truth: Sen. Mark Villar joins his colleagues during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to investigate the alleged violent treatment by members of the Philippine National Police and other individuals against Mayor Samson Dumanjug of Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental. According to Villar, he is very supportive of the province, and he is one with the committee in its efforts to uncover the truth about the incident between the mayor and the police on June 16, 2023. “For me, I just want to make sure that the truth will come out in this hearing. We should do everything we can to help in sustaining the progress of Misamis Occidental," Villar said in mixed English and Filipino. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)