Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Strengthening the laws on religious freedom, strengthening the faith: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the Committee on Justice and Human Rights public hearing Tuesday, August 1, 2023, on Senate Bill No. 1043, filed by Sen. Joel Villanueva, and House Bill No. 6492, which seek to protect every Filipino’s right to freedom of religion as guaranteed by the Constitution. Tolentino said this right is also guaranteed in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and Discrimination Based on Religion and Belief, to which the Philippines is a party. “Our goal here is to come up with a more robust and a more constitutionally inclined and individually unrestricted freedom of religion bill, which would not just strengthen our laws, but (would also) strengthen our faith,” Tolentino said. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)