Photo Release

August 1, 2023 We stand by each other: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri assures the Filipino people that the senators are united when it comes to defending the country's sovereignty. Zubiri made this assurance as the Senate adopted on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Resolution No. 79 condemning the continued harassment of Filipino fishermen and the persistent incursion in the West Philippine Sea. Zubiri said they strengthened the earlier resolutions after discussions with the West Philippine Sea task force, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. and Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo. “The beauty of this is with proper consensus and consultations among our colleagues, we come out unanimous with these options. We stand by each other and for the country regardless of political color, regardless of where we come from. We are together when it comes to the sovereignty of the country,” the Senate President said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)