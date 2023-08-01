Photo Release

August 1, 2023 On perennial flooding in the country: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva says he has raised his concern on perennial flooding in Metro Manila and other parts of the country since 2016 during deliberations on the budgets of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other concerned agencies. Villanueva made this manifestation during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 1, 2023, noting that the budget of the DPWH for flood management program for this year amounts to P183 billion. Bulacan, one of the top flood-prone provinces in the country, has a budget of P1.7 billion. He said that in his four decades of existence, “our flood control system is still not working properly. We still do not have a proper program on how to address the flood situation in our country.” The majority leader filed Senate Resolution No. 693 directing the appropriate committee/s of the Senate to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the plans and programs of government to improve the urban drainage system and flood protection of Metro Manila and other vulnerable areas of the country. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)