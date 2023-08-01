Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Cayetano praises colleagues for SRN79 adoption: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano congratulates his fellow senators following the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 79 condemning the continued harassment of Filipino fishermen and the persistent incursion in the West Philippine Sea during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 1, 2023. Cayetano particularly thanked Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense, and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros for sitting down with officials of the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea and Department of Foreign Affairs and arriving at a consensus that would strengthen the resolution. “The Senate has proven again that we can employ wisdom and come together and agree. Maybe not 100 percent, but have a consensus,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)