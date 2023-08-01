Photo Release

August 1, 2023 India rice export ban may disrupt global rice trades: Sen. Grace Poe warns of a possible rice crisis in the country as India - the global leader in rice exportation - recently restricted its rice exports after flooding in some parts of India destroyed rice crops, triggering supply speculations and panic buying in some parts of the world. In her privilege speech during the plenary session, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Poe said that the "collateral impact" of India's rice exportation ban may cause a spike in global rice prices and affect local markets, where (according to recent Social Weather Stations data) 6 out of 10 Filipinos are already considered "food or near food poor". "We cannot blame India for their decision. They have a primary responsibility to 1.4 billion of their citizens. But we also have the same obligation to 113 million Filipinos, especially the 3.4 million children and students that rely on the government's feeding programs," Poe said in Filipino. Poe also encouraged the government, to appoint a full-time Agriculture Secretary; improve irrigation systems and policies; climate and disaster-proof local crops, prosecute agricultural smugglers, and ensure that the 2024 budget for the Department of Agriculture is increased and spent well, to minimize the negative effects of India's rice export ban to the country. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)