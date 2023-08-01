Photo Release

August 1, 2023 Legarda wants LCCAP for LGUs: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda sees the importance of science-based and risk-informed solutions to avoid the perennial flooding problem in Bulacan province. During Tuesday’s plenary session, August 1, 2023, Legarda said the flood in Bulacan is not just brought by incessant rains it is also caused by the release of waters from the dams such as Angat, Bustos, and Ipo which are all located in the province of Bulacan. “We need dams for water conservation and energy generation but dams should update their protocols and follow land use plans on where to release waters,” Legarda said. The senator also wanted to know if all towns and cities in Bulacan have already made their Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan (LCCAP) which include hazard, vulnerability, and risk reduction plan. LCCAP promotes measures that can adapt to climate change in accordance with the natural, economic, and social conditions in the area by provinces, cities, and municipalities. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)