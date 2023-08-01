Photo Release

August 1, 2023 WPS resolution adopted: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros thanks her colleagues Tuesday, August 1, 2023 for supporting the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 79, urging the government to sponsor a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly calling on China to stop its harassment of Philippine vessels within the West Philippine Sea. “I would first like to thank all our colleagues for this concerted effort to not only make the West Philippine Sea issue a part of our national conversation, but for ensuring that the Philippine government take the necessary steps to consolidate global support over our historic 2016 Arbitral Award,” according to Hontiveros. She said the Filipinos will never be bullied into submission when it comes to matters of national sovereignty. Hontiveros, who sponsored the resolution, especially thanked Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri for helping the Upper Chamber reach a consensus on the resolution and Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel for his advice and support. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)