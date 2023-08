Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Sanchez Mira, Cagayan: ‘Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya’ — Bong Go personally assists disaster victims in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan "Mga kababayan ko nandito po ako para makabigay ng kaunting tulong sa mga apektado ng bagyo," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said during relief operations for communities affected by the typhoon in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan on Monday, July 31. On the same day, Go also extended assistance to typhoon victims in Santa Ana town.