August 2, 2023 'I am for the truth': This was the assurance given by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to the concerned parties as he presides over the continuation of the public inquiry of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, into the allegedly inhumane and irregular acts carried out by police officers and unknown individuals against Mayor Samson Dumanjug of Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental. Dela Rosa also vowed that he would not allow the hearing to be politicized or politics to hinder integrity. 'I am for the truth, and I will help ensure that our hearings shed light on that,' Dela Rosa added." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)