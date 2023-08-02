Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Scam hubs emboldened by dubious POGOs: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over the continuation of the public inquiry on the existence of ‘scam hub’ operations in the country that are allegedly hiding behind licensed gambling businesses of registered Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). In her opening remarks, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Hontiveros revealed that syndicates continue to commit human trafficking and racketeering, among other illicit acts, to man 'scam hubs' usually controlled by dubious foreign nationals. "After several hearings it is getting clearer and clearer that these human trafficking hubs are energized by and find refuge under POGOs. Our failure to regulate these online gambling outfits has resulted in these spaces of human desperation right under our noses," Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)