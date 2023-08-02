Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Tulfo hits police lapses in Las Piñas POGO raid: Sen. Raffy Tulfo grills officers of the Philippine National Police's Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) on the procedures they followed in raiding a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in Las Piñas City last June. As the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality resumed on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, its inquiry on "scam hubs" reportedly posing as POGOs, Tulfo chided PNP-ACG director Police Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia for their group's lapses, specifically, for supposedly failing to properly coordinate with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), led by the Department of Justice (DOJ); and for haphazardly conducting the search, resulting in insufficient evidence for human trafficking charges. "There were many lapses here," Tulfo said in Filipino. "You shouldn't have been careless, [you should have] done your homework, due diligence," the senator told the law enforcers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)