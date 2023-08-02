Photo Release

August 2, 2023 What's next for POGOs?: Committee on Ways and Means chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian calls for reforms addressing the country's problems related to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). Attending the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality's hearing on alleged human trafficking and "scam hubs" resulting from POGO operations, Gatchalian asked the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) on the "framework" it is preparing to strengthen its regulation of offshore gaming, although he maintained that POGOs should not anymore be allowed in the country. "Are these put into an action plan?" he asked the Pagcor. "Because of all of these crimes rising...we are now a human trafficking hub, not only a POGO hub, but the human trafficking hub of the world. So it's just common sense that POGO is not bringing any benefit to our country. It's bringing shame," Gatchalian stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)