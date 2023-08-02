Photo Release

August 2, 2023 ‘Tatak Pinoy’ Act hearing tackles human resources issues: Sen. Sonny Angara leads the public hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed ‘Tatak Pinoy’ (Proudly Filipino) Act or Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2218, which seeks to address the challenges and bridge the gaps in the productive capabilities of local enterprises. During the fifth hearing of the measure, the Committee on Finance zeroed in on human resources-related challenges, such as job-skills mismatch and job qualifications, human resources development policies, and sectoral resources. “I just want to understand why workers are leaving… also, is there an unintended beneficial consequence of the labor migration or diaspora? When you look at our women’s football team, that’s an unintended byproduct of diaspora… one-third of the team comes from California. They are children of Filipino migrants. Is there a study on that phenomenon?” Angara asked the resource persons Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Education Commission II executive director Karol Mark Yee, in response, said other countries have been recruiting their diaspora abroad to come home so they can share their expertise and technical know-how to locals through education. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)